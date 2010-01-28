Highway To Hollywood: AC/DC To Soundtrack Iron Man 2

AC/DC have announced that they´ll be providing the
soundtrack for the forthcoming Marvel Studios film Iron Man 2.
Angus Young and co. have put together a 15 track compilation
album, cunningly titled ‘AC/DC: Iron Man 2´, which will feature 15 classic
tracks, including ‘Highway To Hell´, ‘Let There Be Rock´, ‘Back In Black´ and ‘War
Machine´, to name a few.
The band aren´t wasting time either, the album´s not out
until 19 April, but they´ve already put together this rather brilliant video for ‘Shoot To Thrill´. Our favourite bit is when Brian Johnson does a little
pelvic thrust at around the 3:50 mark and of course, Angus Young is still pretty electrifying.
AC/DC: Iron Man 2 Track List
1. Shoot to Thrill
2. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation
3. Guns for Hire
4. Cold Hearted Man
5. Back in Black
6. Thunderstruck
7. If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
8. Evil Walks
9. T.N.T.
10. Hell Ain't a Bad Place
to Be
11. Have a Drink on Me
12. The Razor's Edge
13. Let There Be Rock
14. War Machine
15. Highway to Hell