Highway To Hollywood: AC/DC To Soundtrack Iron Man 2

AC/DC have announced that they´ll be providing the

soundtrack for the forthcoming Marvel Studios film Iron Man 2.

Angus Young and co. have put together a 15 track compilation

album, cunningly titled ‘AC/DC: Iron Man 2´, which will feature 15 classic

tracks, including ‘Highway To Hell´, ‘Let There Be Rock´, ‘Back In Black´ and ‘War

Machine´, to name a few.

The band aren´t wasting time either, the album´s not out

until 19 April, but they´ve already put together this rather brilliant video for ‘Shoot To Thrill´. Our favourite bit is when Brian Johnson does a little

pelvic thrust at around the 3:50 mark and of course, Angus Young is still pretty electrifying.

AC/DC: Iron Man 2 Track List

1. Shoot to Thrill



2. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation



3. Guns for Hire



4. Cold Hearted Man



5. Back in Black



6. Thunderstruck



7. If You Want Blood (You've Got It)



8. Evil Walks



9. T.N.T.



10. Hell Ain't a Bad Place

to Be



11. Have a Drink on Me



12. The Razor's Edge



13. Let There Be Rock



14. War Machine



15. Highway to Hell