Got a question for Tony Iommi? Tell us and win some strings!

Got a question for tony iommi

TG is interviewing Tony Iommi next week and we're giving you the chance to ask him a question about his career playing with THAT band.

To celebrate his forthcoming autobiography 'Iron Man', we're looking for guitar-related questions on Tony Iommi's time so far with 'Sabbath - so if there's a question about the godfathers of metal never seen answered anywhere else, now is your chance to ask it.

To submit a question, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages.

You might want to know about the making of a classic album like 'Paranoid' or 'Volume IV', his riff writing tips or even a guitar in his collection. Remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question that isn't answered extensively elsewhere about their guitar playing or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.