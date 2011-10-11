Got a question for Bombay Bicycle Club? Tell us and win some strings!

Bombay bicycle club

TG is interviewing Bombay Bicycle Club guitarists Jack Steadman and Jamie MacColl this week, and we're giving you the chance to ask them your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask the crown princes of dreamy indie, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for Bombay Bicycle Club' and your name, location and question.

If there's anything you've ever wanted to know about Bombay Bicycle Club, now's your chance to ask. You might want to know what inspired their folk sound on 'Flaws', what it was like to 'arrive' to a packed tent at Glastonbury, or how they created those beautiful woody tones on 'Lights Out, Words Gone'.

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.