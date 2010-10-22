Gallery: Fender Custom Shop day at Longleat House
Longleat House
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
The guitar room
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
"The main event", as Fender described it
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
A Strat for all occasions
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Various Stratocasters and Telecasters
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Various Stratocasters and Telecasters
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Crossing swords
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
1960 NOS Sunburst Stratocasters
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
1960 NOS Sunburst Stratocaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
1960 Heavy Relic Sunburst Strats
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
1960 Heavy Relic Sunburst Strat
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Lefties need love too!
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
1960 Heavy Relic Sonic Blue/Candy Green Stratocaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
1960 Heavy Relic Sonic Blue/Candy Green Stratocaster (detail)
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
1963 Heavy Relic Lake Placid Blue/Sunburst Stratocaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Masterbuilt 1960 NOS Natural Telecaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Masterbuilt Heavy Relic Olympic White Custom Telecaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Masterbuilt Heavy Relic Olympic White Custom Telecaster (headstock)
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Stu tries the Masterbuilt Custom Telecaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Masterbuilt 1961 Extreme Relic Honey Blonde Stratocaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Masterbuilt 1961 Extreme Relic Honey Blonde Stratocaster (bridge)
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Matt pulls out the big guns. And comes up short.
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Guitarist Magazine shoot
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Refreshments!
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Stu examining a 1962 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Just in case...
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…
Longleat at night
A little while ago the nice chaps at Fender asked if we'd fancy coming along to a day at Longleat House in Somerset to try out some new Custom Shop guitars. Playing it cool, but secretly thinking "this could potentially be the best day of our meagre lives" we graciously accepted. These are the pictures in which our hands were shaking the least…