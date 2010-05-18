G&L Tribute Jerry Cantrell Rampage Signature: First look

As you can see G&L/the J-man (as we're sure he'd like to be called) has kept things pretty simple.

The new G&L Tribute Jerry Cantrell Rampage signature guitar just arrived at the TG offices, so we thought you might appreciate a sneaky first look.

The strat-style model is a lower-spec reproduction of G&L's original Rampage model that has been put together for Alice In Chains fans that don't work in high-finance, or regularly claim second homes on expenses.

Check out Total Guitar issue 205 for a full review.

View more First Look posts