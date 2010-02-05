Fun-Time Fridays: The Top 5 Most Controversial Top 5 Lists

On Fridays, we usually like to take a break from the

important work of updating the TG website with pictures of

guitar freakery

,

random YouTube videos

and the occasional

news story

and kick back with some

pictures of guitar freakery, random YouTube videos and the occasional news

story.

Today, however, is different. Today, we awoke with a new

sense of purpose. Today, we decided on the Top 5 Most Controversial Top 5 Lists...

Obviously, so we don´t get fired, this is music-related.

NUMBER ONE

The Top 5 Music Websites on Top5Websites.co.uk

This list is controversial for three reasons. 1) TG has

never heard of two of the sites on the list, and we spend all day browsing

music websites. 2) TG is not on this

list. 3) There are only FOUR items in this top five. If your website is going to specialise in Top 5s, it should probably understand the basic idea behind the concept.



NUMBER TWO

The Top 5 [of the Top 100] Guitarists of All Time on Rollingstone.com

Yeah, it´s Rolling Stone and they used to know about good

music, before they started putting Britney Spears on the cover of every other

issue, but usually guitarists can´t agree who´s the best in the room, let alone everyone that´s ever

played… ever!

NUMBER THREE

The Top 5 Guitar Riffs on MusicRadar.com

Our web-based brethren took their lives in their hands when they

compiled the Top 50 Guitar Riffs OF ALL TIME. A bold and noble quest, they

wisely skirted culpability by putting it to the public vote, so if you don´t

agree, it´s your own fault.

NUMBER FOUR

The Top 5 Guitar Most Memorable Guitar Intro Riffs on Gibson.com

When the guys over at the Gibson guitar blog put together

this list of the Top 5 Guitar Intros on a lazy Wednesday, they probably didn´t

realise that it would spark a commenting frenzy (15 counts as a frenzy, right?)

on TG´s social network sites, not to mention the VERY LIST YOU´RE READING.

NUMBER FIVE

The Top 5 Guitar Solos on QtheMusic.com

“ ‘Killer Queen´ as third best guitar solo ever? Nah mate.”

While there are some very interesting additions in their broader Top 20 list

(kudos for the Mick Ronson nod - he´s chronically underrated), Q´s Top 5 Guitar

Solos contains some odd choices. Still, solos seem to provide more cause for

disagreement than any other element of guitar-play. They´re so subjective that

it´s impossible to agree on any definitive list…

Unless someday TG decides to do another one, in which case all of

the above will be discounted and ours will be the best one.