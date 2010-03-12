Free Track Fridays: The Week’s Best Free MP3 Downloads

Some require email sign-ups, some your first-born, but they´re all free and they´ve all got guitars in. Maybe you´ll find something you like…

If You Only Pick One…

MGMT - Flash Delirium

(Right-click to download)

Everyone´s favourite psychedelic mentalists are back (sit down Flamings Lips, we´re not talking about you) with this bizarre slice of crazy-pop and it sounds like the new full-length ‘Congratulations´ (due 12 April) could be their very own ‘Smile´ (the legendary Beach Boys album).

Get The Rest...

Stars Of The Search Party - The Culprit

This Guildford-based six-piece make an extremely palatable processed-punk/hardcore noise and they´re no slouches when it comes to the guitar either. There are some nice touches rhythmically too.

Wild Palms - Human Behaviour (Bjork Cover)

Planted very much in ‘angular art rock´ territory, Wild Palms make this Bjork classic sound like early Talking Heads or Television. If you like this then you should check out their forthcoming single ‘Dive´, of which this is the B-side.

Pin Me Down - Time Crisis

What do you get when the guitarist from Bloc Party hooks up with an electro-pop-loving female vocalist? Well, you get Pin Me Down, but then you knew that already didn´t you?

Black Tambourine - For Ex-Lovers Only

You might have heard of these guys, they were a kind of seminal early 90s indie group with elements of Jesus And Mary Chain and other reverb-heavy, buzz-saw guitar-ing groups of a similar ilk. Their definitive collection ‘Black Tambourine´ is out 29 March.

Harlem - Friendly Ghost

(Right-click to download)

This is a garage-pop delight. OBVIOUSLY, ‘Friendly Ghost´ is three minutes of clunking guitars and analogue splendour about having a spectre for a best mate.