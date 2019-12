Here's a nice free download from the forthcoming Slash album (available 7 April via the Classic Rock magazine Slash Fan Pack).

It's called 'Watch This' and it's an instrumental featuring Dave Grohl on drums, Duff McKagan on bass and Slash on the widdly bits, which is not a bad line-up! Check it out below and let us know what you think.

Some browsers are blocking this player, if yours isn't displaying it,

try

this link

.