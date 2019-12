Check out this really-quite-amazing video of unsigned US band Walk Off The Earth covering fast-rising Aussie indie tip Gotye's tune 'Somebody That I Used To Know'.

The above video was only launched last Thursday (5 January) and has already had well over 13,000,000 views.

If you like to watch people ganging up on their instruments, this video of a couple playing the same guitar is equally impressive, mainly because they're both scorching classically-trained guitarists.