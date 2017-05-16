G&L drops the Kiloton 5 five-string bass guitar

G&L has announced a five-string version of its Kiloton basses, the Kiloton 5.

Like its four-string sibling, the Kiloton 5 promises “the most comfortable bass body ever created by Leo Fender”, but now with an “explosive” B string.

A G&L Magnetic Field Design humbucker provides the tonal firepower, positioned in the sweet spot outlined by Leo Fender.

The pickup is controlled via a three-position series/split/parallel toggle, plus volume and tone controls.

Spec is finished off by a six-bolt neck and Leo Fender-designed Saddle-Lock bridge, as well as a finish-dependent solid alder or swamp ash body, and maple neck with rosewood or maple fretboard.

The Kiloton 5 is available now. Head over to G&L Guitars for more info.