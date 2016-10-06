More

G&L unleashes "explosive" Kiloton bass guitar

By

New model packs Leo Fender-designed humbucker

G&L has unveiled the latest in its line of Leo Fender design-derived basses, the Kiloton.

Promising "explosive power that's easy to handle", the Kiloton adapts the company's SB-2 outline and adds a Leo-designed Magnetic Field Design humbucker.

The passive pickup is controlled via a three-position series/split/parallel toggle, while a six-bolt neck and Saddle-Lock bridge aim to deliver increased resonance.

Incendiary indeed. The Kiloton is $2,000 MSRP, with street prices closer to $1,399.

Full specs

  • CONSTRUCTION: bolt-on
  • SCALE: 34"
  • PICKUP: Leo Fender-designed G&L MFD humbucker
  • ELECTRONICS: 3-way series/split/parallel mini toggle, volume, tone
  • BODY WOOD: Alder on Standard and all solid finishes, Swamp Ash on all Premier finishes
  • NECK WOOD: Hard-Rock Maple with choice of Maple or Rosewood fingerboard
  • NECK PROFILE: G&L 1 1/2" Medium C with 9 1/2" radius
  • FRETS: Medium Jumbo, Jescar 57110 18% nickel silver
  • TUNING KEYS: Custom G&L 'Ultra-Lite' with aluminum tapered string posts
  • BRIDGE: Leo Fender-designed G&L Saddle-Lock with chrome-plated brass saddles
  • CASE: deluxe Tolex hardshell