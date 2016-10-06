G&L unleashes "explosive" Kiloton bass guitar

G&L has unveiled the latest in its line of Leo Fender design-derived basses, the Kiloton.

Promising "explosive power that's easy to handle", the Kiloton adapts the company's SB-2 outline and adds a Leo-designed Magnetic Field Design humbucker.

The passive pickup is controlled via a three-position series/split/parallel toggle, while a six-bolt neck and Saddle-Lock bridge aim to deliver increased resonance.

Incendiary indeed. The Kiloton is $2,000 MSRP, with street prices closer to $1,399.

