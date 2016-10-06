G&L unleashes "explosive" Kiloton bass guitar

G&L has unveiled the latest in its line of Leo Fender design-derived basses, the Kiloton.
Promising "explosive power that's easy to handle", the Kiloton adapts the company's SB-2 outline and adds a Leo-designed Magnetic Field Design humbucker.
The passive pickup is controlled via a three-position series/split/parallel toggle, while a six-bolt neck and Saddle-Lock bridge aim to deliver increased resonance.
Incendiary indeed. The Kiloton is $2,000 MSRP, with street prices closer to $1,399.
Full specs
- CONSTRUCTION: bolt-on
- SCALE: 34"
- PICKUP: Leo Fender-designed G&L MFD humbucker
- ELECTRONICS: 3-way series/split/parallel mini toggle, volume, tone
- BODY WOOD: Alder on Standard and all solid finishes, Swamp Ash on all Premier finishes
- NECK WOOD: Hard-Rock Maple with choice of Maple or Rosewood fingerboard
- NECK PROFILE: G&L 1 1/2" Medium C with 9 1/2" radius
- FRETS: Medium Jumbo, Jescar 57110 18% nickel silver
- TUNING KEYS: Custom G&L 'Ultra-Lite' with aluminum tapered string posts
- BRIDGE: Leo Fender-designed G&L Saddle-Lock with chrome-plated brass saddles
- CASE: deluxe Tolex hardshell