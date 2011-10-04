Fender Modern Player series: New guitars unveiled

Guitar giant Fender has announced a new entry-level range, the Modern Player series, which will include unconventional reworkings of old favourites (the faithful Telecaster) as well as some more obscure models, like the Marauder.

All of the guitars in the Modern Player series have an MSRP of £442.80, which will place them between the upper-end of the Squire range and make them a viable alternative to the Mexican-made Standards and the humbucker-loaded Blacktop series.

Click-through the gallery to check out the new range and the key specs for each guitar.