Fender Modern Player series: New guitars unveiled
Fender Modern Player Jaguar (Chocolate Burst)
Guitar giant Fender has announced a new entry-level range, the Modern Player series, which will include unconventional reworkings of old favourites (the faithful Telecaster) as well as some more obscure models, like the Marauder.
All of the guitars in the Modern Player series have an MSRP of £442.80, which will place them between the upper-end of the Squire range and make them a viable alternative to the Mexican-made Standards and the humbucker-loaded Blacktop series.
Fender Modern Player Jaguar (Red Transparent)
Fender Modern Player Jaguar (Black Transparent)
Fender Modern Player Marauder (Lake Placid Blue)
Fender Modern Player Marauder (Black)
Fender Modern Player Telecaster Plus (Honey Burst)
Fender Modern Player Telecaster Plus (Charcoal Transparent)
Fender Modern Player Telecaster Thinline Deluxe (3-Color Sunburst)
Fender Modern Player Telecaster Thinline Deluxe (Black Transparent)
