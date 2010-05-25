Fender G-Dec 3 Amplifier: First look

With its carbon-fibre-esque finish and back-lit blue LCD screen, the G-Dec 3 certainly looks futuristic.

Here are some early pictures of the new Fender G-Dec 3 guitar amplifier, which the firm claims is like "no other guitar amp you've ever experienced".

The amp - which was featured in our Hot 10 For 2010 (TG199) - will allow players to play along to a variety of audio samples and manipulate their tone with myriad digital effects and amp models. Not to mention, the ability to upload your favourite presets to the web and share them with other users using the included Fuse software.

Check out TG203 (on sale 11 June) for a full review.



