EXCLUSIVE: Stream Gojira's new album - L'Enfant Sauvage

In the new issue of TG, we speak to progressive French metal types Gojira about their new album L'Enfant Sauvage and now we've got a UK exclusive stream of it on this here interweb site!

Check it out on the player above and if you like what you hear then you've got a couple of options:

1) Pre-order a digital copy of L'Enfant Sauvage

2) Pre-order a physical copy of L'Enfant Sauvage

Fans of the band should also check out this exclusive taster of Gojira's new DVD, The Flesh Alive, which is hosted over on the main MusicRadar Guitars page.

To read our full interview with Gojira, pick up a copy of Total Guitar issue 229.

