TG229 On Sale Now: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today. This issue, we speak to Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer about his career, gear and what it's really like playing guitar in one of the biggest bands in the world.

Features

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Josh Klinghoffer talks us through his amazing career to date, from dropping out of high school to joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers. We've also tabbed 'Monarchy Of Roses' in full, plus we show you how to play like the Chili Peppers!

'Board Basics

We show you how to put together your first pedalboard, including how to power it, the order to put your pedals in and why using Blu-Tack on your stompboxes is a bad idea!

Gojira

The French metal monsters talk us through their new album L'Enfant Sauvage

Joe Walsh

The Eagles guitar legend on his career defining moments

Michael Kiwanuka

When folk meets soul, you get Michael Kiwanuka, and we love it! Plus, learn to play 'Home Again'

Black Veil Brides

Make-up? Mousse? Massive solos! We find out if BVB are for real

Tesseract

Can modelling replace valve amps? Tesseract tell us why they think it can

Plus! New interviews with Dragonforce, Cancer Bats, Five Finger Death Punch and more...

Learn To Play

Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…

Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Monarchy Of Roses'

Michael Kiwanuka 'Home Again'

Megadeth 'Hangar 18'

Led Zeppelin 'Bring It On Home'

Beethoven 'Symphony No. 5'

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Pantera 'Piss' (video riff)

John Petrucci Guest Lesson

Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson

Rockschool Debut Grade

RGT Preliminary Grade Rock

Gear

Over 15 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviewed this issue...

Orange Signature #4 Jim Root Terror

Squier Jim Root Telecaster

Gibson Firebird Studio Non Reverse

Head To Head: Multi-FX units

LTD EC-256P

Peavey Captain America Predator

Tonebutcher Weewah

Plus! Accessories, First Look: Carvin's new Steve Vai Legacy, In Praise Of: EBow