TG229 On Sale Now: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from today. This issue, we speak to Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer about his career, gear and what it's really like playing guitar in one of the biggest bands in the world.
Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod(US readers click here)Buy Total Guitar for PCs and Android devices
Features
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Josh Klinghoffer talks us through his amazing career to date, from dropping out of high school to joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers. We've also tabbed 'Monarchy Of Roses' in full, plus we show you how to play like the Chili Peppers!
'Board Basics
We show you how to put together your first pedalboard, including how to power it, the order to put your pedals in and why using Blu-Tack on your stompboxes is a bad idea!
Gojira
The French metal monsters talk us through their new album L'Enfant Sauvage
Joe Walsh
The Eagles guitar legend on his career defining moments
Michael Kiwanuka
When folk meets soul, you get Michael Kiwanuka, and we love it! Plus, learn to play 'Home Again'
Black Veil Brides
Make-up? Mousse? Massive solos! We find out if BVB are for real
Tesseract
Can modelling replace valve amps? Tesseract tell us why they think it can
Plus! New interviews with Dragonforce, Cancer Bats, Five Finger Death Punch and more...
Learn To Play
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…
Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Monarchy Of Roses'
Michael Kiwanuka 'Home Again'
Megadeth 'Hangar 18'
Led Zeppelin 'Bring It On Home'
Beethoven 'Symphony No. 5'
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
John Petrucci Guest Lesson
Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson
Rockschool Debut Grade
RGT Preliminary Grade Rock
Gear
Over 15 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviewed this issue...
Orange Signature #4 Jim Root Terror
Squier Jim Root Telecaster
Gibson Firebird Studio Non Reverse
Head To Head: Multi-FX units
LTD EC-256P
Peavey Captain America Predator
Tonebutcher Weewah
Plus! Accessories, First Look: Carvin's new Steve Vai Legacy, In Praise Of: EBow