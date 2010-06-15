Download 2010: Photo Gallery – The best-dressed festival goers
Crow Man
Being fans of rock music, Total Guitar can appreciate a theatrical costume or two, here are our favourite pictures of the colourful crowd at Download Festival 2010.
This was taken back stage in the Download press area. Reviews Editor Stuart Williams took it, because Staff Writer Matt Parker, was scared of either A) The crow man B) The crow or C) Both the crow and the man.
Cup Man
When you go to a festival and the beers cost £3.75, a 20 pence deposit on every cup starts to matter. The idea is of course a brilliant one, because it means you get certain obsessive cup collectors (or “cuppies”) who spend their entire festival cleaning up everyone else’s discarded receptacles. We’ve heard of people making over £200 during the weekend before. This guy was hammered, so we suspect most of these were his own.
Jungle Man
“Welcome to the jungle, we’ve got fun and games ...and awkwardly posed air guitars." Whose idea was that?! Oh yeah, ours. Cheers for being a good sport Jungle Man, you should work on your air-technique though.
Metal Monk Man
Metal Hammer are currently campaigning to make heavy metal a religion in the 2011 census, in much the same way that Star Wars fans converted to the Jedi religion back in 2007. We assume this man is among the most devout of its practitioners. Jungle Man take note, THIS is how you rock an air guitar.
Lucha Britannia
We recommended these guys on the site before the festival, thinking that they actually did some Mexican wrestling. We were wrong. They mainly walked about with their arses out and stapled their testicular sacks to magazines (not TG). In this picture he’s just put a fire-cracker up his rear and lit it. He was fine, but DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME KIDS. There are easier ways to loosen the bowels – a Dillinger Escape Plan set, for example.
Tutu Men
There is no crisis that cannot be resolved by a gurning man in an elephant hat and a bright blue tutu. Actually, that’s probably not true.
Steel Panther fans
We saw the real thing and his spandex was tighter, uncomfortably so, but still, these guys are making a valiant effort and are rocking the right poses to a man. Every gig should be attended in a combination of aviators, spandex and hair-metal wigs.
Satchel from Steel Panther
The real thing (sort of). We interviewed him and he told his that “Steel Panther have a biggest female following of any band ever, if you go by weight.” Watch out for our forthcoming video interview with Satchel.