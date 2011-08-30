Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Steel Panther UK tour dates

Yeup, you read that right. Cock rock has finally achieved its ultimate aim and eaten itself: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Steel Panther will be touring the UK together this December.

Kicking off on 6 December at Birmingham's LG Arena, the tour marks the first time that Leppard and Crüe have joined forces on a full tour.

Nikki Sixx told press: "Motley Crüe is excited to do some destruction with long time peers Def Leppard on tour this holiday season. We have never toured together so hopefully there will be some de-virginizing of each-others fans and in the end one f***ing wild party together."

Whereas Steel Panther guitarist, Satchel, had this to say: "Getting the tour with Def Leppard and Motley Crüe is the best thing that's happened to Steel Panther since we got the Viagra endorsement - we're hard already!"

Tickets go on sale 9am this Friday (2 September) through livenation.co.uk. One thing's for sure: it may not be clever, but it's certainly going to be big!

Check out the full tour dates below and if you're a Steel Panther fan, watch our video of Satchel's 'Five Tips For Sexualising Your Live Show'.

6 December - Birmingham, LG Arena

8 December - Nottingham, Capital FM Arena

9 December - Glasgow, SECC Hall 4

11 December - Manchester, MEN Arena

13 December - Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena

14 December - London, Wembley Arena