Dean Guitars' DOA UK show this weekend

This coming Saturday (24 September) Dean players from all over the country will assemble at The Standard Music Venue in London for the fourth annual DOA UK event - an evening of gigs, gear and, most probably, beer.

This year's event will be compeered by Total Rock DJ Emma Barnett and Metal Gods TV presenter Mick Staley and will feature sets by Beholder, 101% Pantera, Spit Like This, Farthemis, Zocal and ArcEye.

Of course, it wouldn't be DOA UK without a healthy selection of gear on display and Dean demonstrator Chris Jones will be on-hand throughout the night, putting new products through their paces, including the new Dime amps.

In addition, if you have any of hard-earned pennies left following the inevitable ale-quaffing there's also the Dean merch shop, which will be selling a variety of Dean-endorsed clothing, shot glasses and keychains etc.

Tickets for the event cost £9.00 and are available from DeanGuitars.uk.com. Doors open at 7pm.