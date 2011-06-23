Cumbria Guitar Show announces 2011 line-up

The Cumbria Guitar Show will return to the Rheged Exhibition Centre in Penrith on Sunday 28 August.

Now under new management, the show will feature sets from accomplished players from several genres (including Jerry Donahue and Adam Palma), equipment to try and buy, and a seminar room hosting free guitar lessons and informal talks from a variety of players.

Chickenbone John will also be on hand to run a slide guitar workshop and demonstrate his own cigar box guitars.

In addition, along with the customary selection of both new and vintage equipment on show from various guitar dealers, visitors are also being encouraged to bring along their own equipment and get a free valuation.

Tickets cost £5 and are available on the door. Head to cumbria-guitarshow.co.uk for more information.