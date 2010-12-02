CLOSED Win a Jackson 30th Anniversary RR5FR Rhoads guitar (No 1 of 30!)

Win a jackson 30th anniversary rr5fr rhoads guitar

Total Guitar issue 209 (on sale 26 November - 23 December) celebrates 30 years of the high-performance metal guitar brand and we've got number one of a 30-strong, limited-edition run of Jackson 30th Anniversary RR5FR Rhoads guitars. What's more, you can win it in our competition!

When you hit the big 3-0, it's a milestone. It's the age where you might start to find yourself concerned with interest rates, the practicality of an estate car and the career opportunities that might come your way if you get a sensible haircut.

Not if you're Jackson Guitars. A company that is steeped in metal heritage ain't about to turn soft on us, so instead it's made five versions of the famous Rhoads model, resulting in possibly the most metal V-shaped guitars the company has ever produced.

Only 30 of each design will be made, and we've joined forces with Jackson Guitars to offer TG readers the chance to win No 1 of the 'White with Red Graphic' version.

As well as the awesome graphic finish, thru-neck and compound radius fingerboard, it comes complete with a pair of Dimarzio Tone Zone pickups, a Floyd Rose vibrato and those distinctive Jackson 'shark fin' inlays.

For your chance to win this limited-edition guitar, just head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/tg209jackson and answer the question below correctly.

What name did Randy Rhoads give to his first Jackson prototype?

The Spitfire

The Concorde

The Cessna

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.