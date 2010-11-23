CLOSED Win a DBZ Barchetta Absinthe guitar worth £799!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

Win a dbz barchetta absinthe guitar

Enter our competition to win a DBZ Barchetta Absinthe guitar and pay homage to the drink that allegedly lost Van Gogh an ear!

Last year, TG brought you the exclusive first review of Dean Zelinsky's (formerly of Dean Guitars) latest venture, DBZ Guitars. Since then, the brand has released a collection of pointy, curvy and downright scary looking guitars and, thanks to UK Distributor First Line Music we've got one to give away!

Always one to help propel the spirit of rock 'n' roll, Zelinsky has had one of his more 'traditional' shapes made over to create the Barchetta Absinthe. The finish was designed by LA artist Pamelina H, who has lent her skills to the rock world's finest, including Aerosmith, Megadeth and the Lollapalooza tour.

Decked out in an intoxicating finish that honours the green fairy of booze, the Barchetta is a 22-fret doublecut shape guitar loaded with DBZB and DBZ5 pickups, a Floyd Rose and Grover machineheads.

To be in with a shot of winning this guitar, just head to www.futurecompetitions.com/tg208dbz and answer the question below correctly:

Which rock star has his own brand of absinthe?

Marilyn Manson

Ozzy Osbourne

Trent Reznor

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.