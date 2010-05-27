CLOSED TG202 competition: Win an entire Boss pedalboard worth over £800!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

We've put together a poll to find out how you want your guitar tabs presented and in return for your time, you'll be entered into our Boss pedalboard competition in which you can win a pedalboard and SIX Boss pedals of your choice.

This month Total Guitar is running a poll to find out what you guys want from our Learn To Play section of the mag. Each month we deliver you first-class tabs and video lessons, but which format really floats your boat? What content do you crave the most?

To take part, get online and head over to to the competition page and cast your vote in two simple categories. When you vote, you'll automatically be entered into our competition in association with Roland UK to win one of these killer Boss prizes…

First prize

Competition - win an entire boss pedalboard worth over £800!

The big winner of TG's competition will bag a Boss BCB-60 pedalboard. It doesn't stop there though: if you hit the jackpot you'll also get to choose any six single pedals from Boss' current line-up of stompboxes to stick in your new board. Head here to take a look at the full catalogue of pedals on offer.

Runner-up prizes

Competition - win an entire boss me-25 multi-effects unit!

The generosity doesn't end there. Two runners-up will each receive a Boss ME-25 effects unit. This unit is packed with COSM amp models, digital effects, and has a USB port for hooking up to your computer. The ME-25 also comes bundled with a free version of Cakewalk Sonar so you can start laying down tracks on your computer straight away.

Cast your vote in TG's online poll and get entered into our big Boss bonanza!