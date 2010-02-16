Check Out Cuntz Guitars…

TG is always on the look out for the next amusingly named product that can be loosely affiliated with guitars, so we were particularly pleased when we stumbled across German guitar manufacturer Cuntz Guitars.

Apparently, the instruments are all hand-crafted by master luthier Andreas Cuntz (or A. Cuntz, for short) and, according to the firm´s

website

, “each Cuntz guitar is a unique instrument that fulfils the needs of each musician individually.”

Check out the site for more amusing translations and a list of artists who have all been “serviced” by Cuntz Guitars. Also, if you enjoyed learning all about Cuntz, you might also like

this video

from the chaps at Koch amps.