Bullet For My Valentine For New Album, Free Download

Welsh metal-core titans Bullet For My Valentine have confirmed a 26 April release date for their new album, ‘Fever´.

The first single from the album, ‘The Last Fight´, will land a week earlier (19 April), but if you can´t wait until then, you can get hold of album track ‘Begging For Mercy´ right now by heading to their official website.

It´s absolutely free, they just want your soul your social networking power, so all you need to is post a pre-written tweet or facebook message and the track shall be yours to download and keep.

Bullet For My Valentine will be appearing at Download 2010 (11-13 June), along with the likes of Rage Against The Machine, AC/DC and Aerosmith. Read more about that here.