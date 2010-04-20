Avenged Sevenfold finish tracking new album

Avenged Sevenfold have wound up the recording for their new album - their first without the drummer Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan.

Guitarist Zacky Vengeance posted the following on the group's Twitter on Saturday:

"Tracking is complete. There are no words that will ever describe the feeling of listening to this album while driving home alone at 4am - ZV"

Having drafted in the very capable Mike Portnoy (of Dream Theater fame) to handle drum duties the band have been in the studio recording their fifth full-length since February.

As one of the main songwriters of the group, much of the album's material was written by Sullivan.