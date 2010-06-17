Amplitube iPhone app enters top 10 highest grossing apps in 24 hours

Image 1 of 3
Amplitube iPhone app with iRig interface
Image 2 of 3
Amplitube iPhone app - the stompboxes
Image 3 of 3
Amplitube app for iPhone - delay stompbox
IK Multimedia only launched it's Amplitube iPhone app yesterday, but the download has already stormed into the iTunes top 10 for music-making apps.
Currently around the 30-mark in the UK, the app - which we reported on in TG203 (on sale now) - adapts Amplitube's TG Best Buy Award-winning amp and stomp box modelling software for use with the iPhone.
There are three versions available - Free, LE (£1.79) and Full (£11.99) and TG has got its hands on the full software, along with an iRig interface, to give it a try.
Keep your eyes peeled for a full review in Total Guitar issue 204.