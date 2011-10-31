Alter Bridge filming new live DVD at UK shows

TG's cover stars Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy have revealed plans to film shows on their massive November arena tour for a future DVD release.

If you're planning on attending our cover stars' biggest UK shows to date in November you may want to brush up - you could end up featuring on the next Alter Bridge DVD.

"We'll be filming some of the shows," guitarist Mark Tremonti tells us, "especially Wembley and a handful of others."

And even though he's been honing his chops alongside singer/guitarist Myles Kennedy in the heavy rockers for seven years now, the idea of being filmed still makes him very nervous indeed. Hence the reason more than one show is being filmed.

"It's a tremendous amount of pressure when you see those cameras being put up all over the room," he admits. "If you don't have a good show you'll be down on yourself for a year afterwards! Just in case it would be good to film something else. Also because we can play some songs on another night that we might not be able to fit into the set of the Wembley show."

With the trek already underway in mainland Europe, the band have already started playing two fan favourites from their 2004 debut that haven't been played since 2005; //The End Is Here// and //Down To My Last//.

"We'll mix it up," promises Mark of the setlist for the UK shows, "a mix of the three records and hopefully play some stuff that we haven't done in the past. Pull out some oldies that we haven't played in a while and see which ones sound best on the tour so we can hopefully record those for the DVD."

Check out Total Guitar issue 221 (on sale 31 October to 27 November) for an exclusive interview with Mark and Myles as they reflect on their long, hard road to success with Alter Bridge plus the full tab and story behind their classic song Blackbird.

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)