Alkaline Trio unveil video for new song, 'I, Pessimist'

Alkaline Trio have posted a video for new song, 'I, Pessimist', and in a convergence of melodic punk rock that we've wanted to hear for years, it features Rise Against frontman, Tim Mcllrath guesting on vocals.

The video for the song (from Alkaline Trio's forthcoming album 'My Shame Is True', out April 2nd) shows footage of the band and McIlrath in the studio, with Matt Skiba and Dan Adriano sharing guitar duties on a range of guitars including Fender Jaguar, Gibson Les Pauls and an SG. Watch it below.