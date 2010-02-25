Airline FolkStar Resonator: First look
The guitar
We got this rather attractive looking Airline Folkstar electric resonator guitar through from Eastwood the other day and we thought you might enjoy a sneak preview ahead of our review.
Unlike your usual resonator, this guitar can plug-in, which is a good thing, otherwise the two pickups (one mini-humbucker and one piezo bridge) would be a little superfluous.
The white trim around the edge is actually made from rubber and the three control knobs are for volume, tone and blend. The Folkstar also comes with a rather stylish hardcase and the usual variety of stickers and bits and bobs.
Check out Total Guitar issue 203 for a full review.
The case
The body
The pickup
The headstock
Stickers!
