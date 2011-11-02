More

AIR Studios announce guitar recording masterclass

Legendary facility opens doors to public

Renowned recording brand AIR Studios has revealed that it will be opening its Lyndhurst Hall facility in Hammersmith, London to the public for a guitar recording masterclass on 26 to 27 November.

The sessions are being helmed by producer Tony Platt, who has produced and/or mixed the likes of AC/DC, Bob Marley, Gary Moore, Buddy Guy and Walter Trout, to name a few.

In addition, the organisers inform us that the sessions will also include a series of performances and Q & A's with pro musicians, including Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music and Elliot Randall of Steeley Dan.

This is apparently the first time ever that AIR Studios has opened its doors for a public-facing masterclass and also represents the first outing of the company's new AIR Training unit.

Tickets for the event cost £450 and are available from www.airstudiotraining.com and include lunch, refreshments, a goody bag and entry into a daily recording gear prize draw.