ZZ Top and Emerson, Lake & Palmer to headline Classic Rock festival

The drumming talents of Carl Palmer and Frank Beard, as well as a host of other classic rock drummers yet to be confirmed, will be on show at a new festival taking place in London in July.



The Classic Rock Presents High Voltage festival, taking place on 24-25 July 2010 in Victoria Park, London, will feature Emerson, Lake & Palmer, ZZ Top and over 40 acts hand-picked by Rhythm´s sister magazine Classic Rock.



ELP are reuniting especially for the festival - their only live performance of 2010 - while ZZ Top are celebrating their 40th year together.



Tickets for the event will be £130 for weekend tickets or £75 for the day, with no booking fee, and those buying tickets before 31st December 2009 can get them for just £120 (weekend) or £65 (day ticket).



High Voltage festival goers will be able to design their own bespoke festival package, which can include accommodation, transport, parking and VIP bar access. Early ticket purchasers will be able to upgrade their tickets with a host of options from January 2010.



Classic Rock Editor Scott Rowley says, “High Voltage is the festival all true rock fans have been waiting for - custom built by rock fans for rock fans. The High Voltage team have been to every rock festival imaginable - we´re taking what we´ve learned to build a festival unlike any other.”



Tickets for High Voltage are available now from www.highvoltagefestival.com. More information can be found here or on Classic Rock's website.



