Elliott

We have two pairs of tickets to see Elliott Henshaw in London's Ronnie Scott's on 31 October.

Elliott, who can list Shirley Bassey, Deep Purple and Kevin Spacey among those he's sat behind the kit for, will be performing in the capital with his fusion Elliot Henshaw Band.

All you have to do to stand a chance to win the tickets is to send an email with the subject 'Elliott Henshaw Tickets' to rhythm@futurenet.com before 5PM on Friday (22 October) and we'll draw two winners at random.