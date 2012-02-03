Weckl, Harrison, Bissonette and more set for Buddy Rich show

Buddy

© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS

A huge Buddy Rich tribute show is on the way, with a ream of top sticksmen signed up.

Dave Weckl, John Blackwell, Gavin Harrison, Gregg Bissonette and Elliott Henshaw are all set to pay tribute to Buddy on at the London Palladium on 2 April - the 25th anniversary of his passing.

On his involvement, Weckl said: "Any time I get to pay tribute to one of the greatest players of our instrument, I am first in line. To be able to play with a great Big Band and play songs from the Buddy Rich book is one of my favourite things to do as a drummer."

Co-hosted by Cathy Rich, the event will feature a reformed Buddy Rich Big Band fronted by drummer Gregg Potter.

Tickets are on sale now from www.seetickets.com.