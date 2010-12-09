Vinnie Paul thanks fans for Dimebag tributes

Hellyeah

Vinnie Paul has raised a glass to his brother Dimebag Darrell and those that marked the anniversary of the guitar legend's death yesterday.



In a statement Vinnie said: "I wanna thank you all for remembering and celebrating the life of my best friend and brother, Mr. Dimebag Darrell! His spirit and energy is always with us and inspires us to be the best we can be! His legacy lives on bigger than ever, so on this day of sadness let's crank up his tunes, watch his videos, do some blacktooth grins and carry on in his honor! That would put a smile on his face! "I love and miss you, brother."



Yesterday marked the sixth anniversary since Dimebag was shot dead while on stage performing with Damageplan.