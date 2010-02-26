Vinnie Paul pulling for The Rev in Golden Gods

Vinnie Paul has given his backing to Jimmy ‘The Rev´ Sullivan for the Golden Gods Drummer Of The Year award.

The Hell Yeah! man took home the prize last year, but he is ready to pass on the torch.

He told Artisan News Service that The Rev would be his pick.

Vinnie said: “I'm pulling for Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan, who is no longer with us. He was just an amazing person and an incredibly talented drummer that brought a whole lot of new energy and fire to playing drums.



"God bless you, Jimmy. We miss you. And I hope you win."

