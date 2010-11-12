Video: YouTube drummer takes on Tommy Lee

Tommy lee

We're suckers for a good drum cover here at Rhythm, and here's a cracker for you. Take a look at Pauly808 taking on Tommy Lee.



The YouTube tub thumper has put together a series of covers in which he tackles classic Mötley Crüe tracks. Check out his take on 'Dr Feelgood' below.

Or how about 'Primal Scream'?

It's not just Sunset Strip's finest that Pauly has aped though, he's also had a go at Huey Lewis and the News classic 'The Power Of Love'. See it for yourself below.

