Video: World's Greatest Drummers share favourite Buddy Rich moments

Palmer

One of the events of 2011 was undoubtedly the World's Greatest Drummer show.

The event, held at Warwick Arts Centre in November, saw several top drummers perform with Pete Cater's big band across a cracking night honouring big band and swing masters of the past.

Ahead of the show we sat down with some of the drummers on show and asked them for their favourite moments from the greatest big band legend of them all - Buddy Rich.

For more video lessons, kit tours and interviews visit our YouTube channel.