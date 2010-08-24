Video: Ukrainian folksters take on AC/DC

AC/DC

We're big fans of Phil Rudd here at Rhythm. But even we aren't sure if the Aussie backbeat master could make his signature 'Highway To Hell' beat sound good using only a bottle of water and an accordion case. But we know a man who can…



Check out this clip of a little known (so little known that we're not sure of their name) Ukrainian folk band tackling DC's monster tune 'Highway To Hell'.

While we're at it, take a look at this version of the same track, this time from the Hungarian version of the X Factor (although there doesn't seem to be any sign of auto-tune, so maybe it's not that closely linked to the UK show).

And finally, here's Phil in all his glory in a rather flash Iron Man 2 promo clip for, yup you guessed it, 'Highway To Hell'.