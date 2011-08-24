More

Video stars of Rhythm 193

By

Some of the drum talent filling this month's Rhythm

This month's Rhythm is on sale now and it's absolutely crammed-full of jaw-dropping drummers. Just to give you a taster of the chops within the 130 pages of the mag, we've dug out some clips of a selection of stars in the issue. Enjoy!

Joey Castillo Solo

In the issue: Joey tells us about his ever-evolving drum sound and style, his punk roots and the brand new Queens Of The Stone Age album.

Jose Pasillas Kit Tour

In the issue: Jose talks making "beautiful bodies of music" with Incubus' latest If Not Now, When?

Alex Shelnutt Drum Cam

In the issue: Drum heroes, punk tours and getting permission from his mum - Alex covers it all in his Rhythm interview.

Aynsley Dunbar Classic Solo

In the issue: The drum legend looks back on his glittering career - from Zappa and Whitesnake to Bowie and Journey.

Rick Allen Talks Technique

In the issue: Rick recalls his Donington drumming rebirth as he and Def Leppard beat the odds to create a rock classic.

