Video stars of Rhythm 193

Joey Castillo Solo

In the issue: Joey tells us about his ever-evolving drum sound and style, his punk roots and the brand new Queens Of The Stone Age album.

Jose Pasillas Kit Tour



In the issue: Jose talks making "beautiful bodies of music" with Incubus' latest If Not Now, When?

Alex Shelnutt Drum Cam

In the issue: Drum heroes, punk tours and getting permission from his mum - Alex covers it all in his Rhythm interview.

Aynsley Dunbar Classic Solo

In the issue: The drum legend looks back on his glittering career - from Zappa and Whitesnake to Bowie and Journey.

Rick Allen Talks Technique

In the issue: Rick recalls his Donington drumming rebirth as he and Def Leppard beat the odds to create a rock classic.

