Video: Mike Portnoy Drum Cam

Portnoy

© David Atlas/Retna Ltd./Corbis

How's this for a nice bit of Monday morning viewing? An up-close look at Mike Portnoy laying down hell with Avenged Sevenfold.

Check out this drum cam clip of Portnoy and the boys performing 'Nightmare' at a recent US show. If this doesn't get you excited for the drumming feast of Portnoy, Roy Mayorga and Vinnie Paul on this month's A7X, Stone Sour, Hell Yeah tour then there's something seriously awry.

Mike isn't the only one in the Portnoy house with some smokin' stick skills, you know. Just take a look at this video of Portnoy jrn.