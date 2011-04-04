Video: Lamb Of God ready new material

Adler

Lamb Of God are working on a brand new album, and they have a heap of ideas in the pot, according to Chris Adler.

Adler told the Artisan News Service that thanks to the wonder of modern technology the band has been able to begin piecing together rough sketches of songs while on the road.

Take a look at the video below to see what the sticksman has to say about working on the follow-up to 2009's Wrath. The video ends with the promise of a future update about Adler's past career as a Microsoft engineer and the rise of rival computer giant Apple. Now there's a hook to draw you in! More on that as we get it.