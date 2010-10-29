Video: Competition winner rocks with Alter Bridge

Image 1 of 3 Alter Bridge Competition Winner James Silcox in full flow with Alter Bridge. Image 2 of 3 Alter Bridge Competition Winner James rocks through 'One Day Remains' ahead of Alter Bridge's sold-out Nottingham show. Image 3 of 3 Alter Bridge Competition Winner Scott Phillips looks on...

Alter bridge

Entered our Alter Bridge soundcheck party competition but weren't lucky enough to win? Well, we're sorry but we're about to rub salt into the wound. Check out one winner having the time of his life below.



James Silcox joined the band on stage at last week's Nottingham show and he had this to say: "I never enter competitions but I just had a feeling this one was worth entering."

Judging by the clip below, and the pics above, we'd say this one was well worth entering.

After his stint at the drumstool, James gushed: "It was amazing - a lot of fun."



Thanks to Alter Bridge and Roadrunner UK.