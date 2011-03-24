Top sticksmen launch 'intensive drum course'

Hester

James Hester and Tim Brown are joining forces for a two-day drumming education marathon this summer.



The pair, who list Aynsley Lister, Malakai, Cars On Fire, The Four Tops, The Drifters and members of Portishead, Robert Plant, Massive Attack, Pitchshifter, Paul Weller, Ocean Colour Scene and The Who among their credits, will put on Drum Breaks in Leicester on 16 and 17 July.



Drummers signing up for the course will be in for an intensive double day session, with James and Tim focusing on technique and co-ordination, polyrhythms, stickings, subdivision, odd time signatures, linear playing, studio techniques and much more.



The whole thing is held at Quad Studios and places cost £135. The price includes a copy of James' new book, Mind Over Meter, and lunch on both days.



Go to www.jameshester.co.uk for more details and booking info or email james@jameshester.co.uk.