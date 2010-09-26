This Week's Drum News

Drum

© Kirsty Umback/Corbis

Matt Letley has been unveiled as Softapad's latest endorsee. The Status Quo drummer joins Robin Guy and Dan Flint (You Me At Six) in switching to the practice pad and accessory firm.



He said: "I have to say I'm impressed...I actually found the sounds produced with the pads on both drums and cymbals quite inspiring and I was soon experimenting with my practice regime and coming up with new ideas."



A treat's on the way for our US readers, as Megadeth's Shawn Drover is putting on a trio of free drum clinics stateside.



The thrash master will put on three shows in Florida on 9, 10 and 11 November.



Here's one for your diary, Fear Factory (of course featuring drumming behemoth Gene Hoglan) are heading back to the UK.



Catch the percussion powerhouse at the following shows:



Dec 15 - Nottingham, Rock City

Dec 16 - Glasgow, QMU

Dec 18 - Manchester, Academy 2

Dec 19 - London, Forum

Dec 20 - Bristol, O2 Academy