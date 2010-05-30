The Week In Drums

Drum

© Roy McMahon/Corbis

Pop punk upstarts Sum 41 have cancelled their European tour after drummer Steve Jocz injured his arm in a car accident.

A statement from the band said: "It's unfortunate to say but we are forced to postpone some upcoming European tour dates. Anyone who knows our band, knows that touring is our life and is the primary reason we play music. We are completely and utterly bummed out and we all wish Stevo a speedy recovery."

The Canadian pop punkers hope to reschedule the missed dates. Until then, take a look at this 2001 video of Stevo busting his some double bass skills. Get well soon Stevo!

Craig Blundell's jam-packed schedule shows little sign of letting up as the session ace has confirmed a new clinic date and taken up position behind the kit for prog supergroup Frost.

The UK drummer - who released his awesomely inventive Dr oKtopUs album earlier this year - will put on a clinic at Farlington's Nevada Music on 14 July. Craig will be demonstrating his chops and technique on a Roland V-Kit, giving an insight into the ways to get the best out of electronic set-ups. Check out the killer clip below to get a glimpse of what you can expect from the show.

He'll then be joining up with prog maestros Frost to rehearse for a December tour. The band also features Nathan King, Jem Godfrey and John Mitchell.

Of course, Craig will also put on a masterclass at the London Music Show this October. Even better, he'll be linking up with UK drum godfather Steve White for the set. For more details head here.

Headbangers rejoice! Hellyeah are back and armed with a new album full of killer, bone-crushing tunes.

Vinnie Paul and his metal pals will drop Stampede - their second album - on 28 June. If you can't wait that long you can catch Vinnie and the boys at Download Festival on 12 June, at the Metal Hammer Awards on the 14 or at their own London headlining show the following night.

As big Vinnie fans, we can't wait to get our hands on this one. We'll see you all down the front at Donington! For more information check out www.hellyeahband.com