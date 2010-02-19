Taylor Hawkins reveals album details

Taylor Hawkins has announced details of his guest star-packed new album.

The Foo Fighters sticksman has teamed up with an all-star cast in making his second record under the Taylor Hawkins And The Coattail Riders guise.

The album - entitled Red Light Fever - features Hawkins on drums and vocals.

He is joined by guest stars such as Dave Grohl, Roger Taylor and Brian May.

Red Light Fever is due out on 19 April.

To get a reminder of Taylor´s vocal ability, check out this video of him belting out ‘Rock ‘N Roll´ with John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Dave Grohl.