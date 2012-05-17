More

Steve White Mapex clinics coming this summer

Retrosonic tour lined up in July

Drum lovers you're in for a treat this summer, as Steve White is all set to head up and down the country on Mapex's Retrosonic clinic tour.

The kit ace, clinic master, renowned teacher and all-round drumming Mr Nice Guy will be out on the following shows:

2 July, Rhythm Base - GLASGOW
 3 July, The Drum Shop - GATESHEAD 
4 July, Drum Centre - MANCHESTER 
9 July, Professional Music Technology - BIRMINGHAM 
10 July, Sound Attak - COLCHESTER 
11 July, Absolute Music - POOLE

We'll get more details to you as soon as they surface.