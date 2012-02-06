Steve Moore's top showmanship tips

Moor

His viral YouTube video racked up millions of hits and recently Steve Moore's unmistakably flashy drum style even scored him a cameo spot on sitcom The Office.

As the man who has taken stick tricks back into the mainstream, we sat down with Steve and asked for his tips on how to add some showmanship into our playing.

Give the people what they want

Once I found out people liked it I began watching people very closely for reactions - what they like and what moves them. I would work up a really different twirl and work on it for months and do it and nobody would really care and I'd go, 'Well they must have not saw it', so I'd do it again and it'd be the same. Then I'd move on my side and kick my left leg in the air and people would go nuts! You'd think, 'Are you serious?!' But I started to learn that it's about entertainment. It's about what gets a reaction not what is complex.

Keep calm

When you see me it looks like I'm out of my mind but nothing could be further from the truth because I do my best to be as relaxed and calm as possible because that's the way you can play well. My arms are all over the place but my mind is doing yoga. Even though it looks like I'm in beast mode, you don't want it to sound that way.

Work on it

I practiced a lot but I didn't spend hours and hours in front of a mirror. I spent more time trying to make the music feel decent while doing all that stuff.

Steal from the greats

I haven't invented a thing, I'm just stealing from everybody else. I try really hard to not take credit for inventing some new movement. I'm just doing the same stuff Gene Krupa was doing, I just do it a little differently.

Study showmen

My favourite is Shannon Larkin. I opened up for Shannon when I was 17 or 18 with my old band, we opened for Wrathchild. I could do a couple of Tommy Lee twirls, I was a big fish in a small pond and nobody else in my area could really do that. I was an arrogant kid like most 17 year olds thinking I knew everything. My god, I practically went into a deep depression for six months. I wanted to stop because I thought, 'My god, if this is what the real world's like, I've had it!' Shannon is just a freak, he's insane and he's a super nice guy too. Once my video went viral it gave me the reason to get in touch with Shannon. I thanked him for inspiration and his kindness back when I was 17.