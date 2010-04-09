Steve Gadd signings announced

As if the upcoming Mission From Gadd tour wasn´t enough, Zildjian and Yamaha have announced a series of Steve Gadd signings.

Fans will be able to meet the drum legend at three afternoon sessions which coincide with his April clinic dates.

Steve will be available between 15:00 and 16:00 on the follow days:

17 April at X Music, Dublin

18 April at Drum Central, Edinburgh

19 April at Drum Wright, Reading

Tickets for Steve´s clinics in Edinburgh and Reading are still available, but the Dublin date has sold out.

You can read all about Steve´s illustrious career in the April issue of Rhythm, but hurry because the May issue goes on sale on 13 April.