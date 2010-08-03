Steve Gadd looks ahead to UK clinic tour

Steve gadd

Fancy a chat with a drum legend? Then get yourself to one of Steve Gadd's clinic dates next month, because he's keen to converse.



The much-anticipated tour was shelved earlier this year due to the dreaded ash cloud, but now Steve is raring to go when the postponed shows take place in September, and he's eager to make it an interactive experience by the sounds of things.



He said: "During my clinics, I start playing for a few minutes and initiate a question-and-answer game at an early stage. This is what I personally think is important. In that way, you are able to create an equal situation and interact with an audience, this is actually what it is all about at the end of the day!"



The Mission From Gadd tour will stop off in Reading, Dublin, Manchester and Edinburgh on 3, 6, 7 and 8 September respectively. We've got our tickets and can't wait to see what the drum master has to say.